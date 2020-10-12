The Bishop of Ely visited Grafham church to present parishioners with a bronze award for their commitment to increasing biodiversity in the churchyard.

The presentation took place on Sunday, October 4, following a harvest festival service.

The Right Reverend Stephen Conway and the Cambridgeshire Wildlife Trust award co-ordinator, Diana Cook, presented All Saints Church, in Grafham, with a Bronze Cambridgeshire Churchyard Conservation Award.

Despite their value, the potential biodiversity of churchyards has gone largely unrecognised, under-recorded and under-valued for many years explained Diana.

She says churchyards can become significant havens for wildlife, if appropriately managed.

The harvest service was socially distanced in the church, and afterwards the congregation were invited to collect wildflower seed bombs, provided by the church, to throw into the newly created wildflower area.

After successfully achieving the bronze award, All Saints now plans to work towards the silver award in the next couple of years.