Published: 5:47 PM March 1, 2021

Swass Stickers have been sprayed onto the windows of the Great Wall Chinese Takeaway Restaurant within Huntingdon. - Credit: Guy Makey

Racist graffiti has been daubed on the windows of a Chinese restaurant in Huntingdon.

Swastikas have been spayed on to the windows of The Great Wall Chinese take-away restaurant in Huntingdon High Street.

Guy Makey, who owns a shop nearby said: "I'm absolutely disgusted to discover that some loser has scrawled fascist symbols on this restaurant."

Cambridgeshire police have published a statement on their Facebook page, which read: “The Huntingdon Neighbourhood Team are aware of graffiti sprayed on the Great Wall restaurant in High Street.



“We're working with Huntingdonshire District Council and Huntingdon Business Against Crime (HBAC) to remove the graffiti and investigate the incident.



“Anyone with information is asked to contact us online or call 101 with reference 35/11991/21”