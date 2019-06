Cllr Thorpe has been mayor of the town twice before, and says he is looking forward to working with resident to help St Neots through a "period of expansion and change".

Cllr Thorpe said: "It was a humbling experience to be elected as the town mayor of St Neots again by my fellow councillors. Having served as mayor from 2009 to 2011, I am fully aware of the responsibility and trust placed in me and will do my utmost to serve the people of St Neots with integrity and an open approach.

"St Neots is going through an unprecedented period of expansion and change, and I pledge myself to work with any and every agency involved to achieve the best for my hometown.

"There are many and varied voluntary organisations working in and around our town and I am ready to assist them in any way that I can for these organisations are the life blood of our town."

Cllr Thorpe has selected his charities for the year as St John's Hospice, the Pulmonary Fibrosis Support Group, after his wife died from the disease, the Upside Down Swimming Club and a new charity called Less Able.

The mayor is aiming to raise £10,000 for the charities over the course of his year in office.

Cllr Thorpe was appointed mayor at a St Neots Town Council meeting in May. Cllr Christine Green, meanwhile, was elected deputy mayor.

Cllr Thorpe said: "I look forward to a productive and interesting year in office with the support of my fellow councillors and officers of the council. Let St Neots flourish."

Cllr Green said: "I am humbled to be voted in as deputy mayor and will do my best to support the mayor and to serve our town in this role."