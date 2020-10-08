The Huntingdonshire Community Group’s Covid 19 Response Team is aiming to provide up to 100 gifts and treats to vulnerable children they have been working with throughout the pandemic.

Group founder, Cllr Patrick Kadewere, said: “This pandemic has shown us just how many families are struggling in our community and also the kindness and generosity of those around us.

“We would love for local businesses, large or small or individuals to get in touch if they can help with any of the following; gift cards, toys, games or books suitable for boys or girls under 16, gift sets, sweets, craft sets or any other items suitable to put into a goody bag for local families.”

If your organisation or business would like to hold a collection for this appeal, The Huntingdonshire Community Group would like to hear from you.

Anyone wishing to support this appeal can contact the group at: huntingdonshirecommunitygroup@gmail.com or leave a message on: 07546432183