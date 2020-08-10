News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Published: 1:21 PM August 10, 2020
Akkaal Transport Ltd of 152 Oakdale Avenue, Peterborough PE2 8TD is applying for a licence to use Five Acre Farm Needingworth Road, St Ives PE27 4NB as an operating centre for 1 good vehicles and 1 trailers and to use Midland Quarry Products St Ives Asphalt Plant Meadow Lane, St Ives PE27 4LG as an operating centre for 1 good vehicles and 1 trailers

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

