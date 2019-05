The regulatory body noted the 'love' children had for the school, with one parent telling the inspector: ''I honestly could not feel happier with the care my child has received and her teachers are magical".

Sean Powell, the inspecting officer, said: "Pupils told me that they love coming to school and, consequently, they attend regularly.

"They enjoy learning a broad range of subjects in a way that enthuses and encourages them to do well.

"For example, the school grounds have been developed to provide opportunities for pupils to explore the natural world and develop their understanding of the community around them.

"For example, pupils learn about healthy lifestyles by using the vegetables they have grown."

He went on to say pupils "enjoy the school's chosen curriculum and are inspired by the hands-on experiences that teachers provide for pupils when introducing new topics each term."

The inspector praised staff for their attitude to working at the school and their determination to help children improve.

The report said: "Staff are proud to work at the Round House Academy. This is confirmed by those who responded to Ofsted's staff questionnaire, including several new staff appointed in the last two years. Leaders have made changes to improve pupils' reading and their achievement in subjects in the wider curriculum since the previous inspection."

The school, which opened in August 2013, received its first Ofsted rating of 'good' in 2015.

Inspectors have said that since then, staff have worked on areas that needed to be improved at the last inspection.

The report says: "Since the previous inspection in June 2015, you continue to be highly visible and approachable to pupils, staff and parents.

"Parents recognise and appreciate the way that you support them in working closely with you to further develop their childrens' interests and learning in reading.

"This is an example of the community links you provide to promote the school's vision to inspire pupils."

The school is managed by the Diamond Learning Trust and has more than 400 pupils.