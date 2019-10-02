The Good Life project which is being run by CPSL Mind, has launched ‘good mood cafes' around the county The Good Life project which is being run by CPSL Mind, has launched ‘good mood cafes' around the county

The Good Life project which is being run by CPSL Mind, has launched 'good mood cafes' around the county to host regular meetings to help those suffering with mental health issues.

Residents met at the Art and Soul Café on New Street yesterday afternoon for the official launch of the good life service", with the café being an official 'good mood café' partner.

The new "good mood café's" will run weekly wellbeing sessions and provide 'open door calm spaces' for those who are feeling overwhelmed.

CPSL Mind Deputy CEO Emily Gray said: "We believe everyone has a part to play in community life and the fact that someone has a

health problem - be that mental or physical - should not exclude them from doing so. We recognise that, whoever we are, we all have strengths, talents, passions and skills - and seek to provide the space to let those flourish.

"At CPSL Mind, we also acknowledge that mental distress can sometimes leave individuals feeling that a good life is out of their reach, our new approach seeks to change that."

The service is part of the 'recovery and inclusion service' contract which has been led by Cambridgeshire County Council, Peterborough City Council and Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

The investment for the service is £1m per year which will deliver a wide range of services in the county.

Chairman of Cambridgeshire County Council's adults committee, Councillor Anna Bailey said: "Mental health plays a vital role in everyone's life and it's important to look after it, like we would with any other part of our body.

"The Good Life project is just one of the examples of how we are working with partners to transform the way we deliver services and make differences to people's lives. Many of us will cross paths with mental health problems at some time in our lives, by developing good community support, providing easily accessible information we can help people stay in control of their own lives - keeping them safe and well for as long as possible."

The Art and Soul café will be hosting their weekly sessions on Tuesdays at 3-4.30pm. The Rockabilly Café in St Ives are also taking part in the sessions, and will be hosting them weekly on a Tuesday from 11am -12:30pm.

For more information visit: www.cpslmind.org.uk/goodlife/good-mood-cafes/