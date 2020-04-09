A Godmanchester Good Egg Nomination scheme has been running to recognise “local heroes” in the community.

There is still time to get your nominations in and these can include someone who has helped to spread joy and happiness, done some shopping for essentials or maybe taken the time to have a friendly chat.

Hannah Tuck, who works at the Co-op in Godmanchester, is helping to co-ordinate the scheme, and she said: “I came up with the scheme to recognise the huge amount of support and goodwill in Godmanchester by organised groups and individuals especially now during the Covid19 pandemic.

“One entry is a lady who works as a frontline carer for a disabled lady, she helps get her shopping in and takes her and her dog out for a walk.

“I have so far received 18 nominations and I have five prizes supplied by our Co-op store on Cambridge Road; four Fairtrade Easter eggs and a hamper.

“It will be lovely to say a big thank you to the five most popular nominees and bring some cheer.

“The winners will be announced on Good Friday at lunchtime and will be contacted through their nominating person and their prize will be issued following social distancing guidelines.”

If you would like to nominate a ‘Good Egg’ in Godmanchester, visit: the Facebook or Twitter page and send Hannah a message: www.facebook.com/bighcoop/?ref=bookmarks and https://twitter.com/bighcoop.