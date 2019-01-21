The money was raised through bucket and stand collections at Tesco, in St Neots, Morrisons at Cambourne, and the Armed Forces Day event, held in June last year in St Neots.

The group’s annual awards ceremony was held on December 10 and members handed over cheques to: the St Neots Netball Club;

The 3 Pillars Feeding the Homeless charity; Jessica Gray; Hollywood or Bust and Switch Now.

Ian Cameron, from the club, said: “The St Neots branch of the Royal Naval Association would like to thank the public for their ongoing support without which the assistance for good causes would not be possible.”