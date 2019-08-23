They enjoyed breakfast, lunch and an evening meal as well as playing golf on August 8 at Wyboston Lakes.

Cllr Gordon Thorpe, said: "I extend my thanks to all those who sponsored this great annual event, the players and all those

behind the scenes who organised this fantastic event especially Barry Jordan of the Rotary Club of St Neots St Mary's and my deputy town clerk Karen Pollecutt."

On the day, 25 teams battled it out across 18 holes with the JV Smith Ltd team named as winners after scoring 134 points.

Cllr Thorpe added: "I would also like to thank our sponsors Barclays Bank, Premier Plus, Cromwell Stoves, SMG Architects, Elemis Skincare and Anglia Co-operative. Since its inception, this event has raised more than £110,000 for charity. All proceeds from this year's

event will go to the Teenage Cancer Trust, St John's Hospice, Upside Swimming Club, St Neots Inclusive Play Parks and Papworth IPF Support Group."