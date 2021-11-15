Bloodrunners get boost from golfers
- Credit: JOHN GIBSON
A team which provides a free service transporting urgent medical supplies to local hospitals has been given a boost of more than £2,000 by golfers at Brampton.
Brampton Park Golf Club’s Senior Men’s Section presented a cheque for £2,163 to the Bloodrunners from Emergency Response Volunteers Suffolk and Cambridgeshire, their chosen charity.
John Gibson received a cheque from the 2021 seniors captain Jim Heeley in the presence of two on-call volunteer riders, Barry Wroe and Mick O’Hare, along with Mike Murray-Smith, the 2022 seniors’ captain-elect.
The Bloodrunners provide a free 24-hour transport service to local hospitals for urgently required medical supplies such as blood, platelets, samples and donor human milk for premature babies.
Last year their work increased by 60 per cent as hospitals and Covid hubs asked them to deliver medication to vulnerable people who were self-isolating.
Golfers said the demand for the service continued to increase completing almost 1,800 tasks and covering 140,000 miles so far this year.
The Bloodrunners give up their time, use their own vehicles and pay their own fuel costs to support the local community without receiving any money from the Government or NHS in a service costing around £50,000 a year to run.
Further information is available from info@servsc.og.uk .