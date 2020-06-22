Hunts golfer Stuart Miller and his friends will play from sunrise to sunset in tribute to cancer nurses. Pictured Stuart, Jody Greenall, Mark White and Tyrone Allan. Picture: MACMILLAN Hunts golfer Stuart Miller and his friends will play from sunrise to sunset in tribute to cancer nurses. Pictured Stuart, Jody Greenall, Mark White and Tyrone Allan. Picture: MACMILLAN

The team of four golfers, who have signed up for Macmillan Cancer Support’s Longest Day Golf Challenge, reached the milestone after receiving £500 in sponsorship from Linden Homes.

Stuart Miller, 49, Mark White, 54, Jody Greenall, 44 and Tyrone Allan, 29, will be teeing off at Brampton Golf Club at 4.30am on June 30 to fit in four rounds of golf before the light fades.

Stuart’s mother Jane Miller and his aunt Judith Byford were both in their mid-forties when they lost their battle with cancer within three years of each other.

Mark’s niece Jess Shepherd was just 11 years old when she too lost her battle with the illness.

Dina Pittore, marketing manager for Linden Homes Midlands, said: “Stuart’s story is heart-breaking, but it is also a reminder of the wonderful care that Macmillan has provided to cancer patients and their families for so many years.”

For more information and to donate, visit: https://longestdaygolf.macmillan.org.uk/Team/bramptonparkgolfers

