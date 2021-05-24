News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Charity golf day to raise funds for cancer charity

Debbie Davies

Published: 4:10 PM May 24, 2021   
The charity golf day will be held in June.

The charity golf day will be held in June.

A charity golf day has been organised for next month to raise money for Lasting Memories.

The annual Christian Capon Golf Tournament will take place at Whitehill Golf Club, in Ware, on June 1. Money raised from the event will help those affected by cancer in Cambridgeshire , Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire.

This is the fourth consecutive year the event has taken place, in memory of Hertfordshire man Christian Capon, who died from cancer at the age of 37.

The charity will put all profits from golf day sales towards either ‘Memorable Days’ or the benevolent fund. ‘Memorable Days’ provide families in need of respite and relief away from the stress of a cancer diagnosis, and the benevolent fund provides assistance to help ease financial stresses that often come with a cancer diagnosis.

Since its launch in 2019, Lasting Memories Cancer Trust has raised almost £15,000 from community fundraising activities which will help those most in need, but it hopes to raise a further £5,000 from the golf day.

INFO: Tickets from: www.lmcancertrust.co.uk/product/golfdayticket.



St Neots News

