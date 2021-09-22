Golf Day raises more than £800 for CamSight
- Credit: Caren Mortley
More than £800 has been raised from a charity golf day at The Hyde Park Public House in St Neots.
The money was raised for CamSight Cambridge which supports those who may be blind or visually impaired.
The event took place on September 18 and was organised by Paul Taylor, Luke Taylor, Therisa Innes and Caren Mortley.
Caren said: “A big thank you goes out to all the local businesses that donated raffle prizes Gilberts, Buffalo, Wi Hairdressers, Waitrose, MR Barbers, Steve’s Taxi, Sweet Paradise.
Marks & Spencer, Bakers Rest, Shakey Jakes, Methi, Colmworth, St Neots, Wyboston golf clubs, Moores Walk Café, Platters, Paddy Power, Hyde Park, Shume, Elsie Mays, Betty Bumbles and everyone else that donated prizes.”
“A good day was had by all.”
The event was sponsored by JMI Scaffolding.
CamSight started in 1912 and throughout the years has provided support for many people.
To find out more about CamSight visit: www.camsight.org.uk/