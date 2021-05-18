News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Ramsey golf challenge to raise money for charity

Alexandra Collett

Published: 1:00 PM May 18, 2021   
Golf Players

Left to Right: Ron Gilbert, Joel Akrill, David French, Roland Carrington, David Whittington, James Leschallas, Ashley Butten, who are taking part in the Golf Challenge. - Credit: Ashley Butten

A golf challenge is taking place at Ramsey to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK.  

Ashley Butten, 46, from Sawtry, is part of a team of eight men, from the Admiral Wells Golf Society in Holme (near Yaxley) who are taking part in the charity event. 

The event known as ‘The Prostate Cancer Big Golf Race’ will take place on June 17 at Ramsey Golf Club.  

The men have set a challenge of 72 holes of golf for 26 miles in just one day.  

They have already exceeded their £1,000 target but hope to raise as much money as possible.  

Ashley said: “We are going to be starting at 4:30pm in the morning and going onto half 9 at night.  

“Joel Akrill, Ron Gilbert, James Leschallas, Phil Dunn, David Whittington, David French, Roland Carrington are the other seven members taking part. 

“All of us know someone who has been affected by this illness, so it something that is quite close to all of our hearts.  

“Golf being one of our main hobbies, it is a perfect opportunity to do something we love to raise as much money as we can for a very worthy cause.” 

To donate visit:- http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/the-big-golf-race-2021-1267 

For more information on the charity visit:- https://prostatecanceruk.org/get-involved/golf/the-big-golf-race 

Ramsey News

