The love-themed event was held at the Beacon Cafe, in the church hall at Bluntisham Baptist Church on February 13. A special golden wedding cake was made and served to all seven couples.

John Holmes, from the church’s leadership team, said word spread that several of the regular church-goers were marking their 50th wedding anniversaries and we thought it would be nice for them to celebrate together.

“When we realised there were so many people marking the occasion in such a short space of time we thought it would be nice to get them all together and have a ‘golden afternoon’. I think everyone very much enjoyed it.”

The Beacon Café takes place in the church hall, between 2-4.30 pm, on Wednesdays. A selection of drinks and home-made cakes are available.