In 100 copies of next week's paper (October 9) we will be hiding a golden ticket that will entitle the recipient to a £10 voucher to spend in any branch of Eric's.

A spokesman for Eric's said: "We've hidden 100 of our golden tickets and if you're lucky enough to find one you'll receive a £10 voucher to spend in any of our restaurants. The hunt is on!"

The voucher will be valid until December 31, 2020, and must be used in one transaction. The voucher cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The award-winning Eric's opened its doors in Harrison Way in June, with a 70-cover restaurant serving its award-winning fare.

Eric's also has outlets in Thornham and Holt, in Norfolk.