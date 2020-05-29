A St Ives hotel has been helping Godmanchester Foodbank to distribute food during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The team at The Golden Lion are currently on furlough, but deputy general manager Paul Richardson says they wanted to do something to help the Trussell Trust charity, which runs the foodbank.

A selection of food and drink has been donated to the charity, which provides emergency food and support to people in need.

Mr Richardson said: “These items, comprising long-life milk, crisps and nuts and a selection of drinks, including cranberry juice, will be reaching their sell-by date next month and will now be used to support people in need.”

Kevin Charity, chief executive of the Boston-based Coaching Inn Group, which has 16 other hotels and inns across the country, said: “Making food donations to the Godmanchester Foodbank and others was just one of the charity outreach activities being carried out by furloughed hotel teams.

“We are all doing our utmost to make a positive difference by supporting NHS charities and other good causes during these troubling times.”