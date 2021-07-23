Published: 11:00 AM July 23, 2021

Mayor for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Nik Johnson, is supporting a McMillian charity event, in which Olympic gold medalist, Dani Rowe, is taking part.

Cambridgeshire, Peterborough and South Lincolnshire (CPSL) Mind, has organised the Minds in Action challenge, which is being held from July 23 to August 6.

Mayor for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Nik Johnson - Credit: Archant

The free to enter, virtual, team-based challenge is the brainchild of community fundraiser Catherine Keating, from Buckden, and Phil Steele, co-founder the GoJoe app.

Participants of Minds in Action will be encouraged to walk, run, cycle or swim, alongside the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, to raise money and awareness to support mental health in our community.

Dr Johnson said: "It's great to see the ingenuity of fundraising events like this one.

“Mental health is a hidden condition that effects one in four of us every year and that has only increased with more people experiencing anxiety and depression over the last 18 months.

“It is important we talk about support and compassion but also to support those who make the change to ensure that what is needed is put in place.

“I would urge please to sign up to this virtual event be it walking, swimming, cycling, in your wheelchair or running – take part for your own wellbeing and do your bit to raise money for this much needed cause."

Catherine Keating said: “We want you to join our local team so that our district can win this challenge with Sarah at the helm! We are so excited about the event and it has been a year in the making.

"We would like to encourage people to get active over the period of the Olympics. We know that keeping active is good for people’s wellbeing.”

There is also £2,900 worth of prizes up for grabs donated by Rutland Cycling.

The App takes just a couple of minutes to set up: https://gojoe.com/mindsinaction

You can begin your fundraising here: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/MindsInAction

If you would like more information on how you could fundraise for us, then please visit: https://www.cpslmind.org.uk/join-us/fundraise-for-us/ where you can find other fundraising ideas that are fun and Covid-19 safe.