Freya said: "It sounded like it would be fun to do the gold award. The favourite interest badges I earned whilst doing it were space, archaeology and sports."

Alexa said her favourite part of completing the gold award was running activities: "It was fun taking charge of a Brownie meeting. I also liked doing the space badge as it was challenging and I had to do some research."

Brownie leader, Jenni Stimpson, said: "The award takes determination and commitment to complete and they should be very proud of what they have achieved."