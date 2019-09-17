There were hundreds of entries for this year's Godmanchester Town Show. Picture: ARCHANT There were hundreds of entries for this year's Godmanchester Town Show. Picture: ARCHANT

Despite less-than-ideal conditions for growers earlier this year, a late flurry of entries meant there were about 600 items on display for the judges at St Mary the Virgin Church, in Chadley Lane, on Saturday.

Mike Grice, show chairman, said: "It was a lovely day. The weather was really good for us and that helped, we had a lot of people coming to view the show. I thought we were going to have fewer entries this year but we had about the same as last year, which was great."

Among the entries were some 200 items put forward by pupils attending St Anne's Primary School.

Mr Grice said a piece of embroidery which captured 'old Godmanchester' was among the star items on show, but he added: "The amount of effort that goes into the displays, everyone should win a medal!"

