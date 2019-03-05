As part of the town council’s neighbourhood plan engagement work last year, residents said there was a need for more youth facilities in the area, including provision for a skatepark.

The town council had several potential designs for the park drawn up and these were shared with residents before a preferred option was agreed upon by the council, with Judith’s Field selected to house the facility.

So far, the town council has received a grant of £50,000 from Sport England, and the authority has put submitted applications to WREN, Amey Cespa, the A14 Community Fund and Mick George.

Godmanchester Community Association’s Club 800 will also be supporting the project with fundraising efforts of its own.

The mayor of Godmanchester, Councillor Sarah Conboy, told the Hunts Post: “It will be great to see this project come to fruition as it’s been some time in the making. We know many of younger residents are keen to have this facility in the town and we think it will be a real asset for Godmanchester.

“A small team of residents and councillors, including some of our young people, have been working hard to make this a reality.”

Last year, the town council sought support from residents to find out if the need for a skatepark and a survey was created.

The council said in its survey: “Many local towns and villages have a successful, well-used community skatepark. The nearest are located at Stukeley Meadows, Buckden and the new one at Alconbury Weald.

“With the new development at Roman’s Edge, there will be an even bigger community of younger people for whom the town council is keen to provide recreation and educational facilities.”

WHAT DO YOU THINK: Send your thoughts to editor@huntspost.co.uk or write to the Hunts Post, 30 High Street, Huntingdon, PE29 3TB.