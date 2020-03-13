Alice and her family in December. PICTURE: Mapgas Alice and her family in December. PICTURE: Mapgas

A youngster from Godmanchester is thanking the doctors who saved her life after she was diagnosed with cancer.

In March last year, 18 year-old Alice Lunn had suffered a cardiac-arrest at her home after her sister checked up on her and realised that her skin was grey.

Alice said: 'My sister heard me struggling to breathe in the night. When she checked on me, my skin was grey. She instantly got me downstairs to mum and dad who called 999 - it was then that I stopped breathing completely.'

Once the ambulance service arrived they managed to restart Alice's' heart, but she then had a second cardiac-arrest. Doctors from Magpas Air Ambulance were then able to place Alice under general anaesthetic and perform surgery on her, taking over her breathing to try and stabilise her condition.

Alice returned to Magpas a year after the incident to thank the doctors who helped save her. PICTURE: Magpas Alice returned to Magpas a year after the incident to thank the doctors who helped save her. PICTURE: Magpas

This included making a small incision in the side of her chest, where it was at this point that the Magpas Critical Care Paramedic Dan Read realised that Alice's condition was serious and was diagnosed with Lymphoma, a cancer that is most common in children and teenagers.

Alice's dad, James said: 'It all happened so fast. The paramedics from the East of England ambulance service were with us within minutes and as soon as they reached the door they took one look at Alice, dumped their bags and started CPR.'

Alice was then taken to hospital where medical staff found that Alice had a tumour in her chest cavity that had grown so big that it blocked her airway and crushed her lung.

Alice went straight in for surgery and spent the next few months in a serious condition at Royal Papworth and Addenbrooke's Hospitals where they helped her to breathe on her own again and completed the cancer treatment for the Lymphoma she was diagnosed with.

Alice is now celebrating one year after the event.

She said: 'I'm now in remission - and considering everything I've been through though I'm doing really well! I'm about to sit the last of my A-levels and hoping to go to Birmingham University later this year.'

James said: 'Dad James sums up, 'It will be wonderful to say to all these medics, that as a result of the brilliant work they did, here's Alice and she's alive and doing really well. We're very lucky to have these incredible services on our doorstep.'

Tuesday (March 10), a year the incident, Alice and her dad visited Magpas Air Ambulance Operations Base to meet the group of people who saved her life.

Alice said: 'It was so good to meet and thank them all. I mean, you can't really thank them, not enough for what they did, but it was good to finally say it.'

Magpas Air Ambulance Critical Care Paramedic Dan Read explains, 'I could not be happier with how well Alice has recovered. It was one of the more challenging cases of my career and one I will remember forever. I sincerely wish Alice and her family all the best for the future and am thrilled that she can look forward to a full and exciting life.'

Adam Bright, leading operations manager for North Cambridgeshire at EEAST, said: 'This was a real team effort, from the initial actions by our crew to the advanced interventions by the Magpas Air Ambulance team and subsequent specialist treatment at hospital. It was a job we will never forget.

'As far as jobs go, this was emotive and upsetting for all who attended. But in terms of outcomes, it doesn't get any better - and this is the reason we do what we do.'