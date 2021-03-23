School teacher dressed up for pupils during lockdown to make lessons more fun
- Credit: LOUISE BRIGHT
Primary school teacher Louise Bright created a fundraising venture from her attempts to make lockdown lessons "crazy and fun" for her pupils.
Louise, who is a teacher at Godmanchester Community Academy, dressed up for video lessons during lockdown learning and says pupils, parents and staff started asking what costume she was going to be wearing next.
"And so my fundraising idea called Fancy Fortnight was born. I am dressing up in a different fancy dress costume every day for a fortnight, to be worn all day every day, wherever I have to go and whatever I have to do, including teaching, essential shopping and daily exercise."
"Children's well-being is more important than ever due to Covid-19 and so YoungMinds is the charity I have chosen to fundraise for.
Louise started her fundraising venture on March 15.
If you would like to support her efforts, you can go to her fundraising page at: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/louise-bright3