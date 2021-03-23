Published: 11:43 AM March 23, 2021

Louise Bright dressed up for her pupils during lockdown. - Credit: LOUISE BRIGHT

Primary school teacher Louise Bright created a fundraising venture from her attempts to make lockdown lessons "crazy and fun" for her pupils.

Louise Bright outside The Exhibition pub in Godmanchester. - Credit: LOUISE BRIGHT

Louise, who is a teacher at Godmanchester Community Academy, dressed up for video lessons during lockdown learning and says pupils, parents and staff started asking what costume she was going to be wearing next.

Louise Bright dressed by as Olive. - Credit: LOUISE BRIGHT

"And so my fundraising idea called Fancy Fortnight was born. I am dressing up in a different fancy dress costume every day for a fortnight, to be worn all day every day, wherever I have to go and whatever I have to do, including teaching, essential shopping and daily exercise."

Louise stayed in her costumes all day - even at the supermarket. - Credit: LOUISE BRIGHT

"Children's well-being is more important than ever due to Covid-19 and so YoungMinds is the charity I have chosen to fundraise for.

Louise dressed as Andy Pandy. - Credit: LOUISE BRIGHT

Louise started her fundraising venture on March 15.

If you would like to support her efforts, you can go to her fundraising page at: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/louise-bright3