Published: 1:00 PM July 20, 2021

Godmanchester tearoom, Pinnies, has been recognised for its dedication to the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic by the Huntingdonshire Community Group.

In partnership with Together We Thrive, Pinnies was nominated as a COVID-19 Community Hero for the first-ever National Day of Thanks on Sunday, July 4 and was presented with a certificate, flowers and chocolates by Huntingdon District Council's, Cllr Patrick Kadewere.

The tearoom was acknowledged for creating and delivering food parcels to people in need of support in the local community, such as ‘meals on wheels’ and Christmas dinners to residential care homes, as well as for the vulnerable and isolated, in addition to preparing lunches for disadvantaged families during the summer holidays.

Pinnies manager, Rica Scott, said she was “humbled” to be nominated, before adding: “We just thought ‘this is what you do’. If you’re fortunate enough to have a business that faces a community, then if there’s a need, then that’s your moral responsibility.

“It’s our way of saying ‘thank you’ for being supported by them. Personally, I was touched by that, and it was nice that people put our name forward.”

Rica added that Pinnies will be offering free lunches to families once again this summer after the hugely-successful roll-out last year, where more than 100 lunches were prepared every day during its busiest spell.

Pinnies was the brainchild of three Huntingdon Mencap staff, one of which was Rica. Seven years ago, Huntingdon Mencap agreed to take on the responsibility of the tearoom but with Rica continuing the day-to-day running of it.

She said: “Huntingdon Mencap recognised Pinnies as a fantastic place for individuals for learning disabilities to flourish, whether that be work experience, confidence building or increasing social interaction, by either washing-up, baking or brewing coffee for customers.

“One member of staff, Ann, who initially volunteered a few hours-a-week, now works three days-a-week and is a marvellous person to have on-board, as she acts as an ambassador and peer support for other individuals that take on roles at Pinnies.

“We’ve also had students that have joined us to gain catering skills, who have then gone onto catering school and are now in full-time employment.”