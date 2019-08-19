The Grand Opening Jam, which took place on Saturday, saw the official opening of the £159,000 new skate park in Judith's Field.

The event, which was organised by Maverick, the designers and builders of the park, saw people of all ages from around the town use the new facilities for the first time.

The ribbon was cut by the mayor of Godmanchester, Councillor Dick Taplin, and professional skateboarders, BMX and scooter riders took part in displays to encourage people to use the park.

The new park comes after the town council received funding from WREN, Sports England and Amey for the new facility.

As part of Godmanchester Town Council's neighbourhood plan engagement work last year, residents said there was a need for more youth facilities in the area, including provision for a skate park.

Councillor Graham Campbell said: "The new skate park is the result of the Town Council's commitment to the youth of Godmanchester. In response to public enthusiasm for a new skate park we were able to get additional funding from Sports England, Amey Cespa and the FCC Communities Foundation for which we are very grateful. I would like to thank all the town councillors as well as the Town Clerk for their support for the project and also to the steering committee of skatepark enthusiasts who have helped so much to develop the design.

"After looking at 5 different companies we chose Maverick to complete the final design and construction and they did this in record time to enable the park to open in the school holidays. It's a concrete park so we feel that it will be a great asset to the town for many years to come. Already users have complimented the design which attempts to appeal to all different skill levels. Skate parks are great for keeping people active and appeal especially to those who are not so much attracted to organised team sports.

"Once a week the Town Council will be sponsoring special evenings when there will be training from qualified professionals. Please visit the Skate Godmanchester Facebook Page or look at the Town Council web site for more details when they are available. The skate park has full LED floodlighting to allow the park to be used in the evening at all times of the year. I think Godmanchester residents will be very pleased with this new addition to the town's facilities especially as skateboarding becomes an Olympic sport for the first time."

Last year, the town council sought support from residents for a skate park and a survey was created.

Councillors had several potential designs for the park drawn up and these were shared with residents before a preferred option was agreed upon by the council, with Judith's Field selected to house the facility.