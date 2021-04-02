Published: 8:24 AM April 2, 2021 Updated: 8:26 AM April 2, 2021

Left to Right: Donna Atkin Landlady of the Black Bull in Godmanchester, Victoria Hurst charity trustee and James Knock, Co-op store manager. - Credit: Hannah Tuck

A Godmanchester pub, shop and a bereavement support service, are contributing to bereavement gifts bags, that a Huntingdon funeral service is offering its clients.

The Co-op store in Godmanchester together with the Black Bull pub have connected with Co-op funeral care in Huntingdon to offer the funeral clients a gift bag containing details of their bereavement support along with a tea bag from the pub and a chocolate heart from our store.

Hannah Tuck Co-op member pioneer, said: “We intend to keep up this offering for as long as possible starting with 150 bags.

“Loosing someone is never easy but during the pandemic we realise it has created so much more anxiety, loneliness and restrictions on the bereavement process.

“We hope that people in our communities experiencing loss seek comfort and support from Adam’s Rose and our small gesture.

Donna Atkin, landlady of the Black Bull in Godmanchester said: “By day I am a nurse and have experience as a Macmillan Nurse, so I have seen first-hand what a comfort even the smallest kind gesture can make when you’ve lost a loved one, so we were more than happy to support this project.”

Tea Bags provided by the Godmanchester Co-Op - Credit: Hannah Tuck

Victoria Hurst, charity trustee for the Adams Rose Bereavement support organisation, said: “Adams Rose are so thankful to have been selected as a partner for the Co-op local community fund for 2020/21.

“To now be able to support Huntingdon’s Co-op Funeral Care in providing a small token to the bereaved when they need support more than ever, and make more people aware of the services we provide, means a lot to us.

“We are looking forward to expanding our offering and helping more people in 2021. We want people to say because of Adams Rose I didn’t give up.”