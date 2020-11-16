An eight-year-old girl from Godmanchester has raised more than £6,000 for her mum who needs life-prolonging treatment.

Ava Leader set herself the challenge of cycling as many miles as possible each day, over six weeks leading up to half term, Sunday October 25.

She has now completed 50 miles and raised £6,514 for her mum Lisa Leader who has brain cancer.

Lisa, 39 from Godmanchester needs £100,000 for life-prolonging immunotherapy treatment.

With the help of fundraisers, friends and family they have raised more than £77,000.

The money has meant Lisa could receive her first vaccine - but this will only last six months and she will still need the second one.

Jackie Wardropper, Lisa’s mum, said: “We are especially proud of Ava and the funds she has raised for her mum.

“She wasn’t particular keen to get on her bike at the beginning but she has grown in so much confidence since she has been cycling. “Lisa has an MRI scan on December 1 and we are hoping for a stable scan result.

“Since Lisa received her first vaccine, she has had much better energy levels, which has helped her to exercise more and spend quality time with Ava. I really want to encourage people to donate, as we really want Lisa to have the second vaccine in March and we want to thank everyone who has donated and fundraised for Lisa, we are extremely grateful.”

In February 2020, shortly before lockdown, following a series of catatonic seizures, Lisa was told she had the most lethal of all brain cancers.

The brain cancer is grade IV multifocal Glioblastoma (GBM) left occipital, left parietal and left thalamus - this diagnosis gives a median life expectancy of only 12 to 18 months

Lisa’s good friend Laura Chorlton has set a ‘24 challenge’ and has set up a just giving page to help raise funds for Lisa.

Laura is inviting people to fundraise for Lisa and has come up with fundraising ideas for people to try.

These include a 24-hour silence, 24-hour workout or even walk 24 miles and all money raised will go to helping Lisa receive the second vaccine.

To find out more visit Laura’s just giving page at: gf.me/u/yzcxai

If you would like to donate on Lisa’s page go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-lisa-fight-deadly-brain-cancer