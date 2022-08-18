Bellway Sales Manager, Rachael Gatehouse (middle), with Godmanchester Academy teacher Mrs Harman and Dan Statham from Down to Earth Landscaping - Credit: Bellway Eastern Counties

Bellway Eastern Counties housebuilding firm has made a generous double donation to Godmanchester Community Academy.

Bellway has donated 30 high vis jackets and contributed towards a new outdoor wildlife garden at the school, with the firm's landscapers also providing trees for the garden.

The hi-vis jackets will be used predominantly by the school's eco council, although all pupils will have access to them for trips and days out.

Year one teacher at Godmanchester Community Academy, Liz Harman, said: “Our school’s Eco Council members are delighted to have received 30 high visibility jackets from Bellway.

"These jackets have already been used by pupils when litter-picking, and on school trips and visits.

“Donations like this really make a difference to our school and enable our pupils to safely leave the school site and enjoy our local area.

“We are all also very grateful for the donation towards our new wildlife garden, with Bellway and their landscapers, Down to Earth Landscaping, graciously supporting us to help create a new space for the children to learn and explore.

“The garden has already been used for a multitude of activities, including reading time and science lessons, and it has also become a wonderful sensory garden for some of our pupils. Over the next year, we are really looking forward to seeing the garden and the plants grow and meeting all the wildlife friends that make the garden their home.

“The staff and pupils are grateful for this kind donation that has been invaluable to the school.”

Sales Manager for Bellway Eastern Counties, Rachael Gatehouse, said: “The school is truly at the heart of the community. It is important to us that we support the local area wherever we build, and this project was an ideal opportunity to do so.

“We expect to welcome lots of families to the development and hope to build a lasting relationship with Godmanchester Community Academy.

"We look forward to seeing the results of their ecological projects and hearing more about how the children use this new space to expand their learning.”