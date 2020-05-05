Volunteers delivered the pies in Godmanchester Volunteers delivered the pies in Godmanchester

The Exhibition, in London Road, packaged up the pies and sent them out with eight volunteer drivers.

Anyone over the age of 70, NHS staff and carers were able to sign up for the home-made classic to be left at their door on April 22.

The idea came from landlord Paul Dyer, who usually holds charity events for the community and Macmillan Cancer Support.

He said: “I felt it right now we should be doing something nice for people who may have sat at home virtually on their own for over a month.

“We offered it out on Godmanchester Living page and it took the chef a few hours of preparation.”

Local Paul Sweeney was delighted that his elderly mum received one of the meals; saying she was “over the moon” - not only because of the food but the human contact.