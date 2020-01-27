A campaign has been launched to help raise funds for a disabled boy from Godmanchester who was left with severe health problems after being born prematurely.

The family of Matheus Serrano Moranza, aged eight, are trying to raise £20,000 so that he can undertake an Intensive Multidisciplinary Therapy programme in his native Brazil as well as treatment at centres in the UK.

Parents Ricardo and Cristine, of Tanner Drive, said they would be "forever grateful" for support which could help their son live more independently.

Matheus was diagnosed with bilateral spastic cerebral palsy when he was born prematurely while the family was living in Brazil and was taken to the neonatal intensive care unit where he stayed for three months.

His early birth had led to a form of brain damage called periventricular leukomalacia (PVL) and the extra treatment being sought could take several years.

Ricardo and Cristine said: "Matheus's cerebral palsy affects his balance and co-ordination, making simple things harder for him.

"Matheus is not able to sit, stand, feed, do basic needs or walk independently."

A Just Giving page has been up up where donations can be made to help Matheus, who has a sister Isabelle, 13.

His parents said: "Matheus is the most determined, funny, cheeky, messy and loving eight-year-old you could ever meet. When he falls over he gets straight back up and tries again with a huge smile on his face.

"Matheus has been through such a lot in his short life already but he is always reader to move forward. We couldn't be prouder of him."

The youngster has to wear splints to help keep his feet flat to the floor and uses a wheelchair, standing frame and a walker to allow him to try his hand at walking and to move around.

Ricardo and Cristine said Matheus did undergo some activities, including physiotherapy, hydrotherapy and horse riding to help with his condition, but this had been inconsistent, causing an impact on his development.

They said: "In parallel we are looking for intensive therapies and activities to keep his progress going to help Matheus to improve and maintain his quality of life, dignity, his capabilities and to do activities with more independence.

"Our family's dream is to see Matheus doing the simple things in life that are often taken for granted - walking into school on his first day, playing in the park with his sister, playing football, moving around the house, reading, writing and having good times with friends.

"Every donation takes us one step closer to getting the independence that can help change Matheus's life forever."

Donations can be made at: www.justgiving.com/campaign/GoMatheusGo.