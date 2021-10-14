Published: 9:58 AM October 14, 2021

Godmanchester Mum Lisa Leader has made it to Germany to receive life prolonging immunotherapy treatment. - Credit: Joe Gilbert

Godmanchester mum Lisa Leader has made the journey to Germany to receive life-prolonging immunotherapy treatment.

Lisa has brain cancer and throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, her friends and family have been raising money for her to receive vaccine treatments.

Lisa’ mum Jackie Wardropper, who has travelled to Germany with her, has confirmed that Lisa has received her first personalised multi peptide vaccines on October 3.

On October 6, Jackie said: “We are now back from Germany and we are so glad that we were able to make the journey.

"Lisa has had four personalised multi peptide vaccine treatments and we are really hoping that these will help her.

"It was a pleasant experience for Lisa and she got to stay in a nice hotel.

“I so wish we could have done this when we were originally booked to come at the beginning of July and before the onset of the serious deficits Lisa is now experiencing, but fate had different plans with the onslaught of sudden health issues making it impossible.

Lisa Leader with partner Scott. - Credit: Jackie Wardropper

“However the new meds and the last somewhat unexpected stable scan brought renewed hope that was fast slipping away like fine sand through our fingers.

“Not without risk we had to grasp this last opportunity.

“It’s a constant rollercoaster with huge financial implications whichever way we turn.

“The last 17 months of private treatments is taking its toll now.

“Nevertheless with your help Lisa has beaten all the odds to get this far and we just pray this journey will continue without further physical and mental deterioration.

“Our heartfelt thanks once again to all of you for your messages and support.

“They are deeply appreciated.”

Many events have been held over the last 19 months to raise money for Lisa including a sponsored run, a bake sale and a Clubbercise event.

Louise Allen who has helped organise the past events has expressed how happy she is that Lisa has received the treatments.

Louise said: “It would not have been possible without your support.

“Thank you, thank you.”

Lisa Leader’s Go Fund me page has raised in total so far £128,951, if you would like to donate to Lisa’ page visit: https://uk.gofundme.com/f/help-lisa-fight-deadly-brain-cancer