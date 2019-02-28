Not much could be saved from the home in Godmanchester Not much could be saved from the home in Godmanchester

Tegan McKillop, 29, was celebrating her son’s 10th birthday last Wednesday (February 20), when a fire started in her kitchen at about 11am.

The home, in Roman Way, was devastated in the blaze but, fortunately, the family were able to escape the property and nobody was hurt. Tegan has since had to find somewhere else to live.

She said: “I was in the living room with my eldest son, as he had just opened his presents. I then went into the kitchen and it was just alight. There was washing and letters on the hob, and my two-year-old had turned it on. I had taken my eye off him for a minute and it all happened so quickly, so I just grabbed them and ran out.

“It all happened so quickly. We were barely dressed and stood out on the street. I cannot thank my neighbours enough for what they did. Everyone was so generous towards us, giving us spare clothes to wear, and one neighbour gave my two-year-old a pink dressing gown to wear. We then went into one of their houses where we just watched the fire service put out the fire, it was horrible to watch.

“They arrived so quickly and managed to put out the fire pretty soon after they arrived. I could barely look when I was allowed back in again, everything was ruined.”

It took two crews from the fire service to put out the fire. Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the flames, before dampening down and ventilating the property. They also rescued a hamster.

Ms McKillop said she wanted to thank everyone for their help and donations received for her and her children.

She said: “I can’t believe how kind everyone has been. So many people have come forward and offered us food and clothes, and even children’s toys. I can’t thank the fire service enough both for how quickly they arrived and responded to the fire. I am still in so much shock but so glad that no-one was hurt.”

