An inspirational mum from Godmanchester is hoping to raise £100,000 to get lifesaving treatment for brain cancer in Germany.

Lisa Leader has already raised more than £30,000 in 24 hours to be able to access to potentially lifesaving immunotherapy.

In February 2020, shortly before lockdown, following a series of catatonic seizures, 39-year old Lisa was told she had the most lethal of all brain cancers.

The brain cancer is grade IV multifocal Glioblastoma (GBM) left occipital, left parietal and left thalamus - this diagnosis gives a median life expectancy of only 12 to 18 months.

Following the diagnosis, Lisa has been through aggressive radio chemotherapy and two surgeries, which unfortunately have not proved successful in battling the disease.

It cannot be completely removed because of the risk of causing life changing neurological deficits.

Without further treatment, this insidious disease will continue to spread through her brain, destroying healthy cells.

The NHS will now only offer Lisa palliative care, but Lisa, partner Scott and daughter Ava want to fight back, supported by the local community.

Lisa’s mum, Jackie Wardropper, said: “For any parent, how do you ever come to terms with Lisa’s diagnosis.

“The NHS will now only offer palliative care, so we want to turn to one of the German clinics who offer immunotherapy.

“In contrast to chemotherapy, the focus is the manufacture of a personalised vaccine from blood/tumour antigens which will strengthen the body’s immune system, helping it to identify and attack the cancer cells.

“The protocol starts at around £65,000 but with flights, accommodation, maintenance trips etc we are probably looking at least £100,000 in the first year.

“By comparison, dendritic cell treatment in this country is in its infancy and costs £250,000, which is financially out of our reach, we feel it is our only hope.”

Friends are organising a coffee morning, half marathons and step climbing challenges all across Cambridgeshire to try to inspire support and donations from the community.

On September 13, at 9:30am, at the Chinese Bridge in Godmanchester, a half marathon 10.5K will be taking place to raise funds for Lisa.

People will have the option to run, walk or lap and the option of a Virtual Run is available.

Lisa, her friends and her family are appealing to the community to help support them with this enormous challenge and donate whatever they can.

Or people are encouraged to set up their own challenge, and start a fundraising venture to help reach the £100,000 total.

To donate, visit: www.gofundme.com/help-lisa-fight-deadly-brain-cancer