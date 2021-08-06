Published: 10:48 AM August 6, 2021 Updated: 11:16 AM August 6, 2021

PR company Epiphany Communications has revealed details of its campaign to raise money for the Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust (ACT).

Based in Godmanchester, the agency, has pledged to support ACT’s 1000 Challenge, which is an appeal to raise £1.5 million for a new surgical robot for Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge.

It costs approximately £1,000 per patient to provide robot-assisted surgery, meaning smaller incisions, more precise surgery and faster recovery times.

Currently, the hospital only has one robot, which is dedicated to kidney, bladder and prostate cancer patients.

Tom Henman doing a penalty shootout. - Credit: Tom Henman

The introduction of a second robot will revolutionise patient care across six specialties in the hospital.

Epiphany Communications, tasked to do something 1,000 times, has chosen to raise money by taking penalty kicks, and the agency is hoping friends, family and the local community will don their football kit and do the same.

Penalty takers are encouraged to film their efforts and upload their videos on social media, with the hashtag #1000PenaltyChallenge, and donate what they can to justgiving.com/act1000penaltychallenge.

Company director, Tom Henman, said: “When I launched the business back in February this year, one of my goals was to immerse it in the local community and find a partner that would enable us to bring people together and pledge support to a campaign that, potentially, could impact us and local families.

“I hope this will be the first of many initiatives that Epiphany Communications can throw its weight behind, and I sincerely hope people in Godmanchester and the surrounding areas will get their boots on and take some penalties – whether that’s in the garden or the pitch, an individual or a team, amateur or professional.”

Community Relationships Coordinator at Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust, Ellie Bridges, said: “We are absolutely delighted and so grateful that Epiphany Communications is joining our 1000 Challenge by aiming to score 1,000 penalties.

“The money it raises through sponsorship will help transform surgical care for patients at Addenbrooke’s. Thank you, Tom, and those supporting this brilliant fundraising idea, for helping to buy Addenbrooke’s a robot.”

Tom said: “We are in discussions about potential venues, so I hope we’re in a position to announce formal details shortly. I hope it’ll be a fitting end to a wonderful and popular campaign; however, my main aim is to ensure people get talking but, more importantly, are inspired to get their boots on and donate to a fantastic cause.”