Police carried out the warrant around 7.40pm on Friday (June 12) in Kester Way, St Neots.

The man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of failing to appear at Luton Magistrates’ Court in 2016.

He appeared virtually at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (June 13).

It came as three people were stopped on Kester Way in response to residents concerns of drug dealing.

Patrols by the St Neots Neighbourhood team were carried out in Loves Farm.

Elsewhere, a knuckle duster, cannabis and drugs paraphernalia were found after five men were stopped in Eynesbury earlier in the day.

Police carried out the searches on the group in the Ridgeway area following reports from the community.