Published: 1:00 PM May 16, 2021

Rica Scott and Kirsty Freeman provided 250 packages of cakes for an afternoon tea. - Credit: Archant

The town of Godmanchester ‘pulled together’ throughout the Covid-19 pandemic to help one another.

Many organisations pulled together to provide help says town clerk Vicky Pryce.

“The town council, working alongside the Community Timebank and the Covid Mutual Aid Group formed the Covid 19 Group which established a network of helpers across the town. This ensured that every street had one or more individual willing to collect shopping and medication for those neighbours who were self-isolating or shielding.

“Many hundreds of additional tasks were undertaken by the Community Timebank, including providing treats for those in isolation, while the Godmanchester Foodbank ensured that individuals and families did not go hungry.

“Many households helped to produce items of personal protective equipment for the NHS (hospital gowns, trousers and facemasks) while in lockdown.

The town council was central to co-ordinating many of these efforts, and for obtaining a £5,000 hardship grant from the county council for those in need.

“Council innovations continued throughout this time, with meetings being held via Zoom, and portfolio groups continuing to progress improvements throughout the town, said Vicky.

“As a result of the prompt and effective response by the community as a whole, the Covid 19 group, which the town council formed a part of has been awarded a county commendation.”

Pinnies, a tea room in the town, also made its contribution during this time.

Back in May 2020, scores of vulnerable people in Godmanchester, who expected to miss out on celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day were able to enjoy a special treat thanks to Pinnies and the Godmanchester Community Timebank.

Around 250 packages of cakes for an afternoon tea were made by Rica Scott and Kirsty Freeman, from Pinnies, and distributed to people through the Timebank, many of whom were elderly and isolating.

Rica also explained how they contributed to the free school meals initiative brought about by Marcus Rashford, in the summer holidays in 2020.

Rica said: “We assisted families who were struggling during the pandemic, people could ring us up and let us know how many lunches they needed for their children and we would provide them.

“In total we provided 800-900 lunches and we were overwhelmed with the public’s support, people were posting money through our letter box, so that we could buy more food to provide for them.”