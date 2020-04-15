The winners of the Godmanchester Good Egg scheme have been announced to recognise the local heroes within the community.

The five well deserved finalists received an Easter Egg each, Susan Simpson, JG Clifford Chemist team, Arwen Gilbert, Karen Pauley and Lisa Marshall were the winners.

Hannah Tuck, who works at the Co-op in Godmanchester, helped to co-ordinate the scheme.

She said: “I came up with the scheme to recognise the huge amount of support and goodwill in Godmanchester by organised groups and individuals especially now during the Covid19 pandemic.

People were nominated for reasons such as helping to spread joy and happiness, done some shopping for essentials or maybe taken the time to have a friendly chat.

JG Clifford Chemist team were nominated and the anonymous person who nominated them said: “JG Clifford Chemist team are working hard to make sure we all get our much-needed medicines. Thank you!”