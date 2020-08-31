The garage sale in Godmanchester raised money for several orgnanisations. The garage sale in Godmanchester raised money for several orgnanisations.

The sale had nearly 50 stallholders and it took mayor Cllr Dick Taplin and the mayoress more than five hours to walk between all the participants.

Cllr Taplin said: “We have been very lucky with the enthusiasm, dedication and participation of our townsfolk and we are extremely grateful for the £650 which they have raised for local charities.

“I know that the council is also pleased that we have had this opportunity for the community to come together and socialise safely during this difficult time. We send our heartfelt thanks to you all.”

The money was raised for Cllr Taplin’s charities, Godmanchester Scouts and Guides, the Royal British Legion and the RAF Association.

The Godmanchester Great Garage Sale was the third of its kind and the biggest so far, enabling stallholders to sell items they no longer wanted.

It was the first town civic function since the coronavirus lockdown and the morale-boosting event meant residents could get out and meet each other in a socially-distanced manner.