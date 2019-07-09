The Godmanchester Gala. Picture: ARCHANT The Godmanchester Gala. Picture: ARCHANT

A parade featuring classic cars, floats, minibuses, and a marching band kicked things off on Saturday, with hundreds of people lining the route and waving flags.

The parade even featured Hohefeld Fanfarenzug, special guests from Godmanchester's German twin town, Wertheim, who marched with drums and trumpets from Judith's Field to the recreation ground.

Saturday also saw live music, twirling displays, a disco, and duck race, while the Comrades Club played host to a real ale festival.

Spirits were still high the following morning for the picnic in the park event, which saw visitors to the recreation ground enjoy a full day of live musical entertainment.

The line-up featured a primary schools' choir, soul, rock, and indie acts, before the event was brought to a close by Dave Springfield, a Rod Stewart tribute act.

