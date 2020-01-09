The donations were made through staff giving cash and food as well as participating in a Christmas charity raffle.

The food is particularly needed in January as this is when many families struggle after the expense of Christmas and the £400 will help the FoodBank to charge electric and gas cards so that those in need have fuel to cook and keep warm.

Philip Jones from the Foodbank said: "On behalf of the Godmanchester FoodBank team, we would like to thank Chorus Homes staff for their generous gift of £400 and the food donation, which will all go towards the continuing work of the FoodBank in Huntingdon and the surrounding areas."

The FoodBank began at Godmanchester Baptist Church around 10 years ago and is run by a team of 25 volunteers. There are no paid employees.

In the last year Godmanchester FoodBank:

- 1,311 3 day food parcels provided

- 1,996 adults helped

- 1,200 children helped

- +23 per cent increase in demand

- 42 tonnes of food distributed.