Published: 8:59 AM May 20, 2021

A popular fancy dress shop, in Godmanchester is selling up, which has served many UK popular filmsets, over the years, including murder mysteries.

Aladdin's Cave, has been running for more than 25 years and owner Radkan Shaw, 45, expressed she will be sad to hand over the reins to the next buyer.

Radkan said: “It is with a heavy heart that I have to pass on my beloved business onto someone else, who will equally be passionate about it and look after it as much as me.

Vikki Buttler-Henderson from Car Years featured on the left, regularly comes in to pick her outfits for filming. - Credit: Radkan Shaw

“Famous presenters such as Vikki Buttler-Henderson from Car Years, who used to appear on Top Gear, regularly comes in to pick her outfits for filming.

“I have also dressed actors from the famous Murder Mystery programs, The Shaws from Downton Abbey.

Radkan has also dressed The Shaws from Downton Abbey - Credit: Radkan Shaw

“We are well equipped and stock over 4,500 costumes within the shop and work with many different local theatre organisations such as Amateur Dramatics in Huntingdon, any other amateur dramatic groups, small theatres and the Cambridge Operatic Society.”

Aladdin’s Cave holds a variety of different themed outfits including Military and services (WWI and WWII) costumes, Viking, Anglo-Saxon and Norman and costumes from the Baroque and Renaissance period.





Aladdin Cave has also dressed actors from Murder mystery based in 1940s in Grantchester. - Credit: Radkan Shaw

Her costumes also sometimes travel abroad for customers, one man needed a costume to attend Venice Carnival.

Even Radkan herself once wore a 18th century costume to the Palace of Versailles in Paris.

Radkan first started her career when she graduated from textile college in 2000 as a costume designer and found her first job in London as an Haute Couture apprentice.

With her expanded sewing and pattern making skills, she worked for various projects, individuals and companies.

From there she then took over Aladdin’s Cave five years ago from previous owners who had ran the shop for almost 20 years.

Radkan said: “We offer quite a unique service where a customer comes in and they have a qualified personal dresser, who will literally dress them from head to toe.

“It is by appointment only and the great thing is, you have the whole place to yourself and you can try anything and everything.”

To find out more, go to their website: www.fancydresshuntingdon.co.uk/