Meridian 360 Drones, is a company based in Bluntisham that has taken a video of Godmanchester.

The company has recently taken videos of Huntingdon, St Ives, Fen Drayton Lakes and Somersham also.

John-Paul Williams, director and drone pilot said: “I am based in Bluntisham and have just set up my business. I have done similar videos of other local areas including Huntingdon, St Ives, Fen Drayton lakes and at this time Somersham.”

The footage starts at the Riverside Park, in Huntingdon, and shows the river and moves on across Godmanchester.

Meridian 360 is a professional Drone company, providing surveying, filming and photography services.

They specialise in 4K drone filming. including high resolution aerial photography.

To view more videos go to the website at: www.meridian360drones.com.