On Friday (April 17) officers spotted a “number of dog walkers” in an area in Godmanchester and noted cars parked in Cow Lane.

In a social media post, Policing Huntingdonshire shared a picture of six cars parked up.

They said “although it is not illegal, driving for a prolonged period for only brief exercise is ‘not likely’ be a reasonable excuse”.

It comes as local residents contacted The Hunts Post earlier in the week to raise concerns about people meeting to walk their dogs in Cow Lane.

Villager Colin Ruff said: “It may not always be the same people there - sometimes there can be 15 to 20 cars and people then walking to the local shops.

“The guidelines are no travel unless it’s essential and we are being told to stay at home.”

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire police said: “Can we just ask where at all possible people avoid driving to take exercise.

“Driving anywhere to take your dog for a walk is to be discouraged.

“We noticed a number of dog walkers in Cow Lane, Godmanchester, who had ignored this direction.”