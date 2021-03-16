Published: 10:00 AM March 16, 2021

On February 4 2021, the 2000th exchange took place; a delivery of shopping completed by regular volunteer Paula Sparling. - Credit: Karen Pauley

Godmanchester Community Timebank has completed 2,000 exchanges in less than a year.

In March 2019, coordinator Susan Simpson was asked by Godmanchester Town Council to ‘keep an eye’ on the senior citizens of the town as the first lockdown was announced.

Since then, Susan and fellow Trustee Karen Pauley have worked with volunteers to provide services such as collecting shopping, picking up prescriptions, locating wheelchairs and sourcing books, DVD’s, jigsaws and treats for seniors and the clinically vulnerable who have had to self-isolate due to Covid 19 restrictions.

During last summer, the duo organised socially-distanced outdoor afternoon tea parties with the help and support of Rica Scott and Pinnies of Godmanchester and Hannah Tuck from the Co-op store.

The Community Timebank has also initiated an online reading group as well as providing puzzle packs to those without online access.

Cupcakes - Credit: Karen Pauley

Paula said “I have enjoyed helping through the timebank as I know that it is professionally managed.

“I am in a position to offer my time and assist those that need help and I get pleasure knowing I have been useful”

A subsequent request for homemade cakes for the residents of McCartney House received a terrific response from local bakers.

Samantha Hammond made boxes of decorated cupcakes.

Samantha said: “As soon as I heard about the opportunity to bake for McCartney House, I put my hand up to help.

“I was thrown into lockdown in March 2020 and have pretty much been at home since as I am classed as extremely clinically vulnerable.

“I would usually be the first to help-out in person, but it hasn’t been possible.

“So, I wanted to help the only way I can at the moment, through baking.

“My girls and I were so pleased that the residents enjoyed the cupcakes, we enjoyed making them too.”

Paul Sibley, a resident at McCartney House said: “They were very tasty, thank you Timebank Team and especially to whoever made them.”