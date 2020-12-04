The group’s founder Councillor Patrick Kadewere has expressed his gratitude for the Co-ops generosity.

Cllr Kadewere said: “We are very grateful for the Co-op’s support with our appeal this year, so many of our community have struggled with two national lockdowns, especially the young people in our community.

“We wanted to ensure that those in supported living were included in our Christmas appeal and hope it will make a difference to them this Christmas.

“We would like to thank the new chaplain of Kings Ripton Court, Captain Lindsey Taylor, for meeting us and having a chat about the work they are doing to support their young residents.”

INFO: For help or support, contact the group at: huntingdonshirecommunitygroup@gmail.com or call/text on 07546432183.