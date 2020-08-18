Wood Green Charity Shop PICTURE: Wood Green Charity Shop Wood Green Charity Shop PICTURE: Wood Green Charity Shop

Wood Green Animal shelter helps around 7,000 pets in need each year, from urgent veterinary treatment and care through to behavioural training and support for pet owners.

This wouldn’t be possible without the funds raised from its charity shops, and without the generosity of the public through donations of stock, volunteering hours and financial support.

Jake Hornsbury, Acting Head of Retail at Wood Green, said: “A number of people saw lockdown as a chance to have a clear out at home, meaning we’ve had lots of fabulous donations over the past couple of months through our free stock collection service. We are so excited to welcome customers back and show them the new space!

“Now that the shop is open again, we are also looking for people to volunteer with us. If you are on furlough, have some spare time or would like to learn new skills in a safe and fun environment, please get in touch.”

Wood Green’s Godmanchester shop is open from 10am-4pm Tuesday to Sunday and can be found at King’s Bush Farm, London Road, Godmanchester PE29 2NH.