Godmanchester's Christmas celebrations return after a Covid break
- Credit: GTC
The sight of youngsters marking the start of Christmas festivities at Godmanchester was "uplifting" according to town mayor Cllr Cliff Thomas.
Townspeople gathered at School Hill for the traditional Christmas market which was back after a year's break caused by the pandemic.
Mulled cider made with apples from the community nursery was on hand for the first time, together with an array of stalls from local traders and organisations.
Cllr Thomas said: “It was really uplifting to see our children enjoying themselves. We applied common-sense and conformed to the rules and helped the spirit of Christmas return to our town.”
Entertainment was provided by choirs from St Ann’s, the Bridge, and the Godmanchester Community schools, supported by the children from the Coleman Performing Academy and local churches provided a cabaret.
Youngsters met Father Christmas and Hinchingbrooke Community Choir closed the event which helped to raise funds for the mayor’s charity Godmanchester Food Bank.
