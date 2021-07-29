Published: 11:00 AM July 29, 2021

A 20-year-old from Godmanchester is marking two years of being clear from blood cancer by walking Snowdon to raise money for Magpas Air Ambulance after its doctors’ quick-thinking and skills saved her life.

In March 2019, Alice Lunn suffered a sudden and unexpected cardiac arrest at her home late one evening.

An ambulance crew was first on the scene and paramedics managed to resuscitate her; however, once Magpas’ critical care paramedics arrived and assumed control of the situation, Alice sustained a second cardiac arrest, which resulted in her being placed under general anaesthetic and an emergency procedure being performed to stabilise her condition.

On arrival at hospital, Alice was found to have a tumour in her chest cavity which had grown so big that it had blocked her airway and crushed her lung, therefore, leaving her unable to breathe on her own.

She was immediately transferred to surgery and spent several months in a serious condition at Royal Papworth and Addenbrooke’s hospitals receiving treatment for lymphoma. Thankfully, her condition gradually improved, and in July 2019 she was found to be in remission.

On tackling the highest mountain in Wales and England, Alice said: “I’m taking this on with my mum, dad, brother and my cocker spaniel! I’m looking forward to it, as I want to be able to give something back after Magpas’ doctors gave their all for me and were so amazing.

“I didn’t know Magpas, I didn’t know what they did, and I didn’t know that they’re only able to provide care through the donations they receive. If it wasn’t for the donations, they wouldn’t have been able to save me in the way they did, we are so lucky to have such an amazing charity in Huntingdon.”

Alice is having to rethink her original target of £500, with more than £1,000 already donated: “It’s amazing that we’re already over that target, and that’s just by sharing that with family and friends, so I hope we’re able to generate a lot more over the coming weeks.”

Donations can be placed at justgiving.com/fundraising/magpaslunn