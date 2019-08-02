Candidate Sarah Wilson, who scored 929 votes, comfortably saw off a challenge from Conservative Paula Sparling, polling 666. Independent candidate Nigel Pauley finished with 333 votes in an election which had a turnout of just under 28 per cent, down on the vote last year when 34.3 per cent of the electorate went to the polling station. The by-election came after the Liberal Democrat David Underwood stood down on health grounds. The result means that the political make-up of the 52 seat authority remains the same, dominated by the Conservatives who have 30 members, an independent group is the second largest on 10 and the Liberal Democrats have seven. Labour has four councillors and there is also a separate independent member. Cllr Wilson, who already serves on Godmanchester Town Council, said: